Mizuho Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $185.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,462. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of -849.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

