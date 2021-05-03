Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,000. The Boeing comprises about 0.6% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $235.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.