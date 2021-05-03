Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000. Amgen accounts for about 0.6% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 30.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.