Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,124,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $154.64 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.33.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

