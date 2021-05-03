Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 137.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 69,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $206.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $211.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.