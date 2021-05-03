Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 23,846 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

