Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 175,000 Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.86% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of KWAC opened at $10.05 on Monday. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.
About Kingswood Acquisition
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.