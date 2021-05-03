Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 175,000 Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.86% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of KWAC opened at $10.05 on Monday. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

