Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 583,796 Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,796 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.13% of LIV Capital Acquisition worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVK. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 749,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 351,629 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LIV Capital Acquisition by 1,518.7% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518,507 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:LIVK opened at $9.99 on Monday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK).

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.