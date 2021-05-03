Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $103.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

