MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $81,975,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.