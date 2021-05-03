MktCoin (MLM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $69,923.33 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.14 or 0.01190031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00737144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.94 or 1.00171004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org . MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here

