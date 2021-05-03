MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MMA Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. MMA Capital has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 171.54%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MMA Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MMA Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

