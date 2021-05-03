Modefi (MOD) Price Hits $2.44 on Major Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Modefi has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004201 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $20.26 million and $1.42 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.00902468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,679.23 or 0.09768475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00098871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046539 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

