Model N (MODN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $136,778.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $972,559 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

