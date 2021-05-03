Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $178.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,464,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,816,490.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,728,566 shares of company stock worth $837,010,594 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

