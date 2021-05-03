ModiHost Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $215,692.43 and approximately $52,265.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00073268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.00895241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,078.02 or 0.10679783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047129 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

AIM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.