Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report $245.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.19 million and the highest is $250.67 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601 over the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,174,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 210,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

