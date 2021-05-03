Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at Truist

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective upped by Truist from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $18.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.90. 40,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.02. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $214.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 245.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

