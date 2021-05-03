Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

Shares of BA opened at $235.17 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

