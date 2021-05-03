Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 5,133 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

