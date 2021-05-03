MonaCoin Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00004957 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $188.38 million and $13.09 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

