Monavale (MONA) Price Reaches $1,169.30

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Monavale has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $85,524.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $1,169.30 or 0.02021081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.00511895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.