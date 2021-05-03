Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,094 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.23% of Mondelez International worth $189,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 810,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

