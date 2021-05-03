Monero Classic (XMC) Price Up 38.7% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Monero Classic has a market cap of $14.67 million and $53,558.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.30 or 0.00715408 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005111 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

