MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $23,840.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00016010 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00347855 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 220,989,479 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.