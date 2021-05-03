Monetha Price Tops $0.0529 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $21.29 million and $747,999.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.73 or 0.00893888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,995.81 or 0.10473479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00100704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

