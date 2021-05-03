Mooncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00514446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

