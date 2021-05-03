More Coin Price Tops $0.16 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $315,620.40 and approximately $20,729.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $523.06 or 0.00890079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00098165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,467.70 or 0.09304345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046256 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

