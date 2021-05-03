Morgan Stanley Acquires 10,490 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $15.94 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

