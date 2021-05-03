Morgan Stanley Acquires 227,143 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 199.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Fidus Investment worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $4,794,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. Hovde Group began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of FDUS opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.11%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

