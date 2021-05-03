Morgan Stanley Acquires 31,318 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,318 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Ultra Clean worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after buying an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

