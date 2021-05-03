Morgan Stanley Acquires 63,121 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Revance Therapeutics worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.