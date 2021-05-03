Morgan Stanley Acquires 71,011 Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ENOR opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

