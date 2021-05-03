Morgan Stanley Acquires 747,288 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 303.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.70% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

