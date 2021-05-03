Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 276,894 Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Diginex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the fourth quarter worth $10,264,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQOS opened at $6.24 on Monday. Diginex Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

