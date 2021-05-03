Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of The E.W. Scripps worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 561,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after acquiring an additional 237,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSP stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $560,298.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

