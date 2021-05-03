Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $82.00 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

