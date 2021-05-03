Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Elbit Systems worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $137.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.