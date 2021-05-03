Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of FARO Technologies worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FARO opened at $75.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FARO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

