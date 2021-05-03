Morgan Stanley Buys 157,822 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Silvercorp Metals worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 1,127,907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $927.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

