Morgan Stanley Buys 208,029 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,029 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $8.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $36.93.

