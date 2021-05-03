Morgan Stanley Buys 38,520 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 208.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 11.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $68.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNS. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

