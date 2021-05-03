Morgan Stanley Buys 98,141 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Merus worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of MRUS opened at $20.94 on Monday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $798.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

