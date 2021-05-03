Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,508 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $733,000.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

