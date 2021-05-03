Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

