Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Suzano were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,546,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at $3,258,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Suzano by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 323,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 66,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.54. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a positive return on equity of 73.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

