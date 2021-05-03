Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after buying an additional 280,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after purchasing an additional 396,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

