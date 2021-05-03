Morgan Stanley Downgrades VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to Equal Weight

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

