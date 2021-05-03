Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 1,197.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Cortexyme worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.