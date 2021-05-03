Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Echo Global Logistics worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.70 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

